Bengaluru Road Rage Incident: Viral Video Shows Goons Chasing a Car

A strange video which is currently going viral on social media shows a few men who are chasing a moving car in Bengaluru. Uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, the video has been deemed as a ‘Road rage incident’ in Bengaluru. The video has been shot from inside of a moving car and a few goons can be seen trying to stop a car. Nobody knows the reason as of now.

A total of four people, on their scooty, are trying to stop the car. As soon as the person increases the speed, the men on the scooty overtake him. Further into the video, the car stops and four of them can be seen approaching him aggressively. However, the man somehow manages to reverse the car and moves away. People, right below the video, have mentioned that these men could be thugs. However, there is no proof as of now.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 6K views. “South Indian Thugs,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is scam.”

Meanwhile, earlier, in a freak accident in Bengaluru, two people, including a cop, were killed and five were injured when their car lost control and rammed another vehicle parked on the Dhoddajala flyover. As per media reports, the passengers of the car that rammed into the parked SUV were on a drive. According to reports, the passengers were drunk. The police registered a case against the driver of the car and initiated a probe.