Bengaluru Road Rage: Uber Driver Threatens Bike Rider Using Car Jack, Police Come to the Rescue

The instances of road rage in Bengaluru are increasing at an alarming pace, evident from the continuous emergence of such incidents on social media platforms. In a recent yet shocking occurrence, an Uber driver wielded a car jack to threaten a scooter rider on an empty road. The victim took to Reddit to recount the distressing experience, which fortunately led to swift police intervention. Shared by a user named @Agile-Cover5301, the post unveiled the disheartening encounter that deeply shook them.

They narrated how they decided to abandon their car in favor of taking the metro to Whitefield, opting to ride their Activa to the nearby Vijayanagar metro station. While the road was nearly deserted with only an Uber taxi around 20 meters away, the poster was unaware of the impending events. “Suddenly I heard him honking excessively for reasons best known to him; I waved my hand asking him to overtake me and have the complete main road for himself (in fact I moved totally aside so that he can drive the way he wishes to," they recounted.

Contrary to expectations, the driver steered his vehicle in front and halted in the middle of the road to initiate a confrontation. “At this point; I also switched off my bike and got down calmly. He starts with a barrage of insults to begin with and starts threatening to hit me. I could clearly see there were lady passengers in his Uber; but he still doesn’t fu***** care. When he threatened to hit me; I again calmly stood my ground and stared at him. The next thing I know he opens the dickie (trunk) of his car and grabs the Fu***** huge jack in his hand," they disclosed, detailing the startling sequence of events.

In response, the bike rider retreated in fear, prompting the driver to eventually calm down, return to his car, and drive away. After collecting their thoughts, the rider contacted a helpline number and was advised to report to the nearby police station.

Also Read: Bengaluru Scooty Rider Attacks ISRO Scientist, Hits His Car in Road Rage Incident

Following the filing of a formal complaint, the police promptly located and summoned the driver to the station. “Within a matter of 25 minutes the Uber Driver was at the station. I kept quiet and as expected the driver tries to shift the blame to me accusing of creating road rage and abusing his mother. The cop here understood what he was trying to do and got him back to his place. There was no reason for anyone to swing a Car Jack in a public road (attempted assault with a dangerous weapon). The cops took my complaint seriously and then make this guy sit in the station for more then two hours," they recounted.

While the decision to press charges or release the driver with a warning was left to the discretion of the victim, the rider opted for the latter after the driver pleaded that legal action would ruin his life.

Also Read: Bengaluru Road Rage Incident: Viral Video Shows Goons Chasing a Car

Consequently, though the incident was resolved within a relatively short span, the rider remains haunted by the fear stemming from the encounter. Concluding their Reddit post, they pondered, “The question is this Mad Mx WarZone Rage; is it ever gonna stop in our Beloved City."