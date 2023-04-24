Bengaluru Sale Takes Dramatic Turn As Women Pull Hair and Hit Each Other Over Saree

A yearly saree sale at Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram sounds like you might want to give it a visit but things ended up going south very soon. A video from the Mysore silk saree sale has been going viral on Twitter and it might remind you of the scene from Friends where Monica goes out all guns blazing to get her wedding dress at a sale. Two women at the Bengaluru sale took things a notch higher as they came to blows over a saree, hitting each other and pulling each other’s hair.

In the viral video, the other customers barely stopped to watch the scene go down, and once the police intervened, they quickly returned to their shopping. Indians are willing to fight over almost everything, and clearly, sarees are not the least of them.

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0— RVAIDYA2000 ️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

Saree is not just a piece of clothing it’s an emotion . https://t.co/gUUxboBhjN— Shankaran_5 (@shankaran_5) April 23, 2023

I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening ….. oblivious of the ruckus. — Thinking Hearts (@ThinkingHearts) April 23, 2023

They are supposed to carry whistles https://t.co/S0UCoVVs86— Moko58 (@moko_58) April 23, 2023

Shows in what great demand their sarees are. This video can be shown as an advertisement.— Amrit (@AmritHallan) April 23, 2023

Same you can find in bars pic.twitter.com/6txGjb82n7— ಅಪರಾಜಿತೆ (@amshilparaghu) April 23, 2023

Real life can sometimes truly be more dramatic than movies. Last year, a video of two Indian passengers breaking into a full-blown physical fight on an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata had gone viral on the internet. Two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight argued heatedly before breaking into a physical brawl, with one of them roughing up the other, all while an air hostess tried to defuse the situation. At one point, one of the men began hitting and slapping the other on the face incessantly, striking panic among the passengers. The reason for the fight was not known, and people widely criticised the two men’s behaviour.

Read all the Latest News here