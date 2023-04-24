CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Sale Takes Dramatic Turn As Women Pull Hair and Hit Each Other Over Saree
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Sale Takes Dramatic Turn As Women Pull Hair and Hit Each Other Over Saree

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 09:45 IST

Bengaluru, India

Two women brawled at a Bengaluru saree sale. (Credits: Via Twitter/@rvaidya2000)

A viral video shows two women breaking into a physical fight over a saree at a yearly sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram.

A yearly saree sale at Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram sounds like you might want to give it a visit but things ended up going south very soon. A video from the Mysore silk saree sale has been going viral on Twitter and it might remind you of the scene from Friends where Monica goes out all guns blazing to get her wedding dress at a sale. Two women at the Bengaluru sale took things a notch higher as they came to blows over a saree, hitting each other and pulling each other’s hair.

In the viral video, the other customers barely stopped to watch the scene go down, and once the police intervened, they quickly returned to their shopping. Indians are willing to fight over almost everything, and clearly, sarees are not the least of them.

Real life can sometimes truly be more dramatic than movies. Last year, a video of two Indian passengers breaking into a full-blown physical fight on an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata had gone viral on the internet. Two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight argued heatedly before breaking into a physical brawl, with one of them roughing up the other, all while an air hostess tried to defuse the situation. At one point, one of the men began hitting and slapping the other on the face incessantly, striking panic among the passengers. The reason for the fight was not known, and people widely criticised the two men’s behaviour.

