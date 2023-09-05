Bengaluru Startup Co-Founder Apologises After Company's Rude Response To User

When mobile applications are in the Beta phase, some of their features do not function properly. The goal of this application development stage is to show your software to some real users and gather feedback for improvements. But when a user of a newly launched app named Fold Money — which is in the Beta phase, pointed out faults the company resorted to “passive aggression” and replied to the user harshly. When others came out in support of the Fold app user, the company’s co-founder Nash Vail, from Bengaluru, apologised on behalf of the organisation.

The argument between the disgruntled user and the company started on X (formerly Twitter) when a user named Dushyant expressed their disappointment with the Fold Money application – a financial app – on September 2. Citing some flaws in the app, the user wrote, “Fold Money has turned out to be such an empty burger. A ton of banks are not supported, fail to fetch transactions half the time, and don’t fetch them frequently either. Really fell for the invite hype.”

Fold money has turned out to be such an empty burger. A ton of banks not supported, fails to fetch transactions half the time and doesn’t fetch them frequently either. Really fell for the invite hype. — Dushyant (@dushybag) September 2, 2023

Replying to the claim, the authorities at Fold Money defended themselves by stating that their app was still in the Beta phase and it was common to face problems in the initial stage. They hit back at the user saying, “Maybe research a bit before signing up for an app that’s in beta?" adding a link to their blog post, which cites the possible challenges a user might face. Dushyant, however, was not happy with the response and he hit back saying, “Aw sh*t I’m sorry I didn’t read your blog post before pressing the install button.”

Maybe research a bit before signing up for an app that's in beta? https://t.co/0JqHLo4bj4— Fold (@foldmoney_) September 2, 2023

Aw shit I’m sorry I didn’t read your blog post before pressing the install button.— Dushyant (@dushybag) September 2, 2023

That’s when Fold Money once again made a harsh comment, targeting the user as they claimed, “Yup dragging the hard work of a team in public, especially the one you didn’t pay for, without understanding how the product works is much easier than reading a blog post."

Yup dragging the hard work of a team in public, especially the one you didn't pay for, without understanding how the product works is much easier than reading a blog post.— Fold (@foldmoney_) September 2, 2023

This comment made by the Fold Many authorities has been termed as “passive-aggressive” by Dushyant, who urged the company to instead focus on the better development of the app. Other users too called out the company for their poor choice of words and for speaking harshly with a user who was just giving feedback.

You being passive aggressive here is easier than solving the hard problem you’re claiming to solve with your app, as well.— Dushyant (@dushybag) September 2, 2023

That’s when Fold Money co-founder Nash Vail stepped into the matter to pacify the situation. Apologising on behalf of the company, he wrote, “We have taken and responded to a lot of feedback. Most of the app what it is now has a direct connection to some feedback or request made on our discord/x. This was just poorly handled, we’re sorry about that.”

We have taken and responded to a lot of feedbacks. Most of the app what it is now has direct connection to some feedback or request made on our discord/x. This was just poorly handled, we’re sorry about that.— Nash (@NashVail) September 3, 2023

Nash Vail also took the trouble of responding to as many users as possible, acknowledging the company’s fault. When asked why he did not remove the offensive post on X made by the company, Nash replied, “Deleting the tweet to get out of this is an easy way. We just want to acknowledge… and not try to scurry away.”