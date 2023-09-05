CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Viral HandwritingGaurav GuptaIndiranagar MemesShubhman GillBobby Deol
Home » Viral » Bengaluru Startup Co-Founder Apologises After Company's Rude Response To User
3-MIN READ

Bengaluru Startup Co-Founder Apologises After Company's Rude Response To User

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 11:46 IST

Delhi, India

Nash Vail said that the matter was “poorly handled” (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nash Vail said that the matter was “poorly handled” (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The X (formerly known as Twitter) user named Dushyant flagged that the beta version of Fold Money's app had several bugs and failed to fetch transactions most of the time.

When mobile applications are in the Beta phase, some of their features do not function properly. The goal of this application development stage is to show your software to some real users and gather feedback for improvements. But when a user of a newly launched app named Fold Money — which is in the Beta phase, pointed out faults the company resorted to “passive aggression” and replied to the user harshly. When others came out in support of the Fold app user, the company’s co-founder Nash Vail, from Bengaluru, apologised on behalf of the organisation.

The argument between the disgruntled user and the company started on X (formerly Twitter) when a user named Dushyant expressed their disappointment with the Fold Money application – a financial app – on September 2. Citing some flaws in the app, the user wrote, “Fold Money has turned out to be such an empty burger. A ton of banks are not supported, fail to fetch transactions half the time, and don’t fetch them frequently either. Really fell for the invite hype.”

Replying to the claim, the authorities at Fold Money defended themselves by stating that their app was still in the Beta phase and it was common to face problems in the initial stage. They hit back at the user saying, “Maybe research a bit before signing up for an app that’s in beta?" adding a link to their blog post, which cites the possible challenges a user might face. Dushyant, however, was not happy with the response and he hit back saying, “Aw sh*t I’m sorry I didn’t read your blog post before pressing the install button.”

That’s when Fold Money once again made a harsh comment, targeting the user as they claimed, “Yup dragging the hard work of a team in public, especially the one you didn’t pay for, without understanding how the product works is much easier than reading a blog post."

This comment made by the Fold Many authorities has been termed as “passive-aggressive” by Dushyant, who urged the company to instead focus on the better development of the app. Other users too called out the company for their poor choice of words and for speaking harshly with a user who was just giving feedback.

That’s when Fold Money co-founder Nash Vail stepped into the matter to pacify the situation. Apologising on behalf of the company, he wrote, “We have taken and responded to a lot of feedback. Most of the app what it is now has a direct connection to some feedback or request made on our discord/x. This was just poorly handled, we’re sorry about that.”

Nash Vail also took the trouble of responding to as many users as possible, acknowledging the company’s fault. When asked why he did not remove the offensive post on X made by the company, Nash replied, “Deleting the tweet to get out of this is an easy way. We just want to acknowledge… and not try to scurry away.”

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. startup
  3. viral
first published:September 05, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 11:46 IST