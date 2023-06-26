Bengaluru Techie Turns Rapido Driver for Job Leads After Getting Laid Off, Finds Support on Twitter

In another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment, a Twitter user recently shared an intriguing story about a Rapido driver who utilised his job as an opportunity to network and find potential job leads. A person named Lovneesh Dhir took to social media to highlight the inspiring story of Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled java developer who had unfortunately faced a layoff from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL). Despite the setback, Rapolu embarked on a new path by joining Rapido as a bike taxi driver, viewing it as a stepping stone towards brighter prospects in his career.

Giving his job search a boost by sharing his story and CV on Twitter, Dhir wrote, “My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving rapido to get leads for any java developer openings.”

He even asked his followers to take a look at Rapolu’s CV and message him for any jobs. “I have his cv. DM if you have any relevant openings,” Dhir added.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 194K views. However, it generated mixed reactions, prompting some individuals to question Dhir’s intentions. Dhir addressed the skepticism by stating, “This is not a tweet gimmick," and substantiated his claims by sharing a link to Rapolu’s CV. Upon reviewing the CV, it becomes apparent that Rapolu began his employment at HCL in September 2020 but unfortunately faced job loss earlier this month, in June 2023.

Meanwhile, numerous compassionate Twitter users rallied to support Rapolu, providing him with job leads and even referring him within their organisations. One user commented, “Referred in my org. He’ll get a call from HR by Monday." Another generous individual offered, “Share me his Resume and ask him if he wants to work in Dubai..!!"

Remarkably, even HCL Tech, the company that laid Rapolu off, responded to the viral tweet, expressing their concern. They wrote, “We’re sad to hear about your experience. Request you to please DM us the details (Name, SAP ID, Contact, Email), we shall try our best to assist you."

Isn’t it amazing to see the internet swoop in like a digital superhero, rescuing those in need?