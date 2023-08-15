Bengaluru Techie Who Rejected 13 Jobs For Internship Now Earns 20 LPA, She's Only 21

A tale of a Bengaluru techie elaborates on how she rejected a job offer from a total of 13 companies. 21-year-old Riti Kumari received job offers from 13 companies including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro with one of the companies offering her a salary of Rs 17 lakh per annum. However, she followed her heart and took an internship instead. It has been a little over a year since and now Riti earns more than Rs 20 lakh per annum.

Riti spoke to Moneycontrol and elaborated on how the other offers were lucrative and her family really wanted her to accept one of them. However, Riti was inspired by her sister to follow her instincts which is why she eventually chose Walmart.

The internship period was six months. With this, she was promised a stipend of Rs 85,000.

“I was happy when I received the Walmart internship offer, I was firm on joining it," she explained. She further said that her parents were not very happy with her decision. This was not because she opted for a role that would pay less but also because the internship would also get over in six months. Riti said that it was a tough decision for her.

