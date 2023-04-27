Bengaluru Tenant 'Trashes' Flat Before Vacating, Landlord's Post Divides Twitter

Bengaluru, like other big cities, certainly doesn’t make it a walk in the park for you to rent an apartment. From elaborate interviews to bizarre biases against unmarried couples, single women or bachelors, the list of hurdles is endless when you’re trying to find a flat to rent. However, a viral Reddit post, shows how the situation was reversed for a Bengaluru homeowner who had rented out his flat to an individual working in a big multinational company.

The tenant paid the rent for 3-4 months, after which he disappeared and then called to say that he needed to vacate the home and wanted the security deposit back. After finding the tenant hesitant in handing over the flat properly, the landlord went to visit the flat and found the whole place trashed. The windows were open, causing for pigeons to come in and defecate; there were liquor bottles everywhere; and a dirty mattress lying on the floor. The kitchen and toilet also seemed to be festering.

Though the Reddit post made by the landlord is no longer live, a Twitter user has shared the shocking photos on the platform. People, however, pointed out that there was an unfair generalisation being made about bachelors. Many also suggested that the cleaning fees could be deducted from the deposit taken by the landlord.

This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors. An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore. Got these pics from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/LbYhEk9hx5 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2023

What if I tell you that in most cases this happens coz the landlord has already decided to deduct an exorbitant amount of money from the deposit. https://t.co/PArAdAYqaP pic.twitter.com/7wo8QESJc0— holyforkingshirtballs 🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) April 27, 2023

I rented out my flat to a family. The person was working in court. They were family of 4 with pets. His wife always boast her links with local party. Mere flat ko aisa barbad kiya ke ek Baar ko Laga ke Main bech du but then I renovated and feelings aayi ke no point to sell. https://t.co/PToKaYZ7J8— Raman (@Dhuandhaar) April 26, 2023

All this place needs is a clean up which is easily affordable with the interest your deposit must have earned or the one month rent that you deduct. https://t.co/B40p0mhpB0— Anoop Sequeira (@Ultroop) April 26, 2023

Sympathies seem divided with this one.

Read all the Latest News here