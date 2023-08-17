Bengaluru Uber Ride Showing Fare To Be Just Rs 6 Has Desi Twitter Wondering, 'Is That a Bug?'

Bengaluru frequently presents itself as a city where the cost of living tends to be notably higher compared to other cities in India. Stories about landlords demanding substantial sums from tenants and auto-rickshaw drivers inflating fares crop up on the internet almost every day. However, a recent incident involving an Uber ride in the IT Capital of India revealed a fare so incredibly reasonable that it’s almost hard to believe. A screenshot of this incident was posted online, showing that it happened for real and leaving people amazed.

Mahima Chandak, a user on X (Twitter), posted the screengrab that divulged these shocking details. The fare exhibited a jaw-dropping Rs. 6! Yes, your eyes didn’t deceive you. A pre-ride promotional discount deftly trimmed the fare from Rs. 46 to a mere Rs. 6.

Understandably, this prompted the sharer to express her disbelief in the caption, suggesting, “This has to be a bug." In fact, those who came across this post expressed their desire to also experience such an advantageous glitch – after all, who wouldn’t?

In no time, the post went viral, prompting diverse reactions. One user quipped, “Why don’t I get bugs like this? " Another added humourously, “That’s unfare." Sharing a personal experience, a third user disclosed, “Funny thing. I noticed this bug yesterday and the price was zero. 35% discount. Needless to say no driver accepted my ride." A fourth individual chimed in, stating, “Haha, it happened to me a couple of times. Feels like winning a lottery ticket!!"

Earlier, a contrary scenario unfolded with a resident of Mumbai, who was taken aback and bewildered when he was billed an exorbitant Rs. 100 for a short 500-meter auto rickshaw journey in Bengaluru. Puzzled by this peculiar episode, he decided to share his experience through social media.

As for when will Bengaluru stop amazing us with its antics? We’d never know!