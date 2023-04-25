Bengaluru Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day', Residents Share Surreal Photos and Videos

Bengaluru witnessed Zero Shadow Day at 12:17 p.m. today, when the sun goes directly overhead and hence the reference pole casts no shadow. Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year, when vertical objects cast no shadows, creating a moment that appears quite surreal to observes, almost like a glitch in the Matrix, if you will. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the phenomenon shared a range of photos and videos.

The reference pole could be any vertically placed object which, owing to the sun being directly overhead, would turn shadow-less. The rare celestial phenomenon mostly occurs in regions near the equator, regions that fall between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, The Weather Channel reported.

all vertical objects in the city were shadowless at 12:17 pm! It occurs twice a year when the sun 🌞 is exactly overhead #zeroshadowday #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Q6BhxPSdha— Yash is hiring! 🇮🇳 (@yashodhannn) April 25, 2023

Witnessed this epic celestial phenomenon of ' #zeroshadowday ' ! The earth at its peak position! +23.5 & -23.5! Such a sight to view!#Bengaluru #ZeroShadow PS :- 1) Hammer was just an object to experience 2) Hammer pic had to be slightly tilt clicked due to my own shadow pic.twitter.com/glslMce1OB — ಬಿ. ಎಸ್. ವಿ 🇮🇳 (A+) || Blood Volunteer (@_B_S_V_) April 25, 2023

Witnessed the Zero Shadow stuff in Bangalore now. Interesting stuff. Looks photoshopped. #zeroshadowday pic.twitter.com/aa1COdNwWW— Ujyant Ramesh (@ujyant29) April 25, 2023

Zero Shadow Day Timelapse!!! pic.twitter.com/Q4fGFnkOD6— Wine 🍷 | The Star Slut 🌌 (@wineyth) April 24, 2023

Today was apparently the #zeroshadowday phenomenon in Bengaluru at 12:17pm. Vertical placed objects hardly show any drop shadow because of angle at which the sun rays fall. Was testing it on my watch. pic.twitter.com/LKehKAmACw— Nishant Ratnakar (@nishantr) April 25, 2023

#zeroshadowday in Bengaluru at 12.17 PM. Clouds were playing spoilsport, but managed to click a few images. pic.twitter.com/9vyym2155q— Atmanirbhar Batman (@HeManShoeSony) April 25, 2023

Bengaluru will witness its next Zero Shadow Day on August 18. So if you missed it this time, there’s your chance.

