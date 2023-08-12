Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 25,000 to Man Acting as Food Delivery Employee, Here is What Happened

In a strange incident, if reports are to be believed, ​​a Bengaluru woman recently lost Rs 25,000 to a man who pretended to be an employee of an online food delivery platform. A resident of Bengaluru’s Nagawara area, 64-year-old Shilpa Sarnobat ordered food on August 6. However, she canceled the order a few minutes later. Following this, the food delivery platform imposed cancellation charges on her.

Two days after all of this, on August 8, the woman got a call from an unknown number in the morning. The man at the other end told her he was a customer care employee from the food delivery platform and insisted on giving back the cancellation charges to the woman. After the food order details were discussed, she trusted him and downloaded an app and followed his instructions. This is when she gave her bank account details to him. To her misfortune, she received a message sometime later which claimed that Rs 25,000 had been deducted from her account.

On calling the person, she did not get any reply. This is when she was required to file a complaint at the local police station.

Meanwhile, in another case of fraud in Bengaluru, a rickshaw driver became a victim of a scheme when a woman duped him into believing that she had transferred money to him. Unfortunately, her claim was supported by a fabricated screenshot, which she cleverly displayed. The woman managed to scam the rickshaw driver out of a substantial sum- Rs 23,500.

According to a report published by India.com, Shivkumar said, “Around 9.45 am, I was talking to one of my friends who owed me money. I asked him to come near PES College in Hanumanthnagar and pay me. When I was on the phone, a woman in her 20s approached me and asked me to take her to PES College. Since I had to meet my friend, I readily agreed. She asked me if I had PhonePe.”