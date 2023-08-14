CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Woman Shares Tips For Auto Drivers Expecting Passengers to Speak Kannada, Gets Thumbs Up

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Bengaluru Woman Shares Tips For Auto Drivers Expecting Passengers to Speak Kannada, Gets Thumbs Up. (Image: News18)

This Bengaluru woman has suggestion for all auto drivers expecting people to speak in Kannada. Read this to know more.

In recent times, we have come across instances where Bengaluru auto drivers have been unwelcoming towards Non-kannada speakers. Recently, an image which went viral sparked massive outrage on social media. It started when ‘X’ user ‘Roshan Rai’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of an auto with a poster which was deemed as ‘Xenophobia of the highest order’. “You are in Karnataka, learn Kannada. Don’t show your attitude, you f*****. You have come to beg here,” read the message.

Now, amid all of this, ‘X’ user ‘Dravisha’ shared a few ideas for Bengaluru auto drivers who expect people to speak Kannada and have rude posters. With this, she lists a few suggestions that could prove to be helpful for people. “Have small posters/placards inside the autos that can help us learn basic phrases (Ex: How much is the fare? Can you take a left? etc.),” read the first suggestion. Further, she wrote, “Have polite and warm phrases asking folks to speak to the drivers in Kannada. Add numbers on how Kannada is dying to showcase the passion to protect it.”

The post, since being uploaded, has garnered a lot of traction on social media. Dravisha further mentioned that apps like Namma Yatri, Uber and Ola can introduce regional linguistic phrases one can use with the drivers to communicate based on the geographical location.

Here, have a look at the post:

“This is a great idea for all forms of public transport across the country, really. Will encourage positive, engaging interactions between visitors and locals and make visitor’s trips smoother and more meaningful,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is exactly how someone protects local languages. Good suggestions. The issue is people get anachronistic in tendencies because they are being taught that this is how the political economy rewards them. One can protect their native languages without being mean, outlandish and rude.”

What do you think?

