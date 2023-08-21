Bengaluru Women Lose Rs 6.6 Lakh to Scammers Offering Work From Home Jobs, Here is What Happened

If reports are to be believed, two Bengaluru women lost a combined amount of Rs 6.6 lakh to fraudsters after they promised them work from home jobs. Both these women were scammed on August 15 and it is not the first such incident. Many more similar incidents are being reported from the city lately.

In the first case, a 32-year-old HR manager, who worked for a private firm, said that she got a message for a work from home job. The woman resides in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout area. When she replied to the message, she was asked to submit documents online and given a few tasks later. The scammers claimed that she would receive Rs 7,000 each time she invested Rs 5,000. Impressed by the offer, the woman invested Rs 6 lakh. However, she later discovered that she has been cheated.

In the second case, a 29-year-old homemaker said that she had lost Rs 67,000 to scammers who offered her a work from home job. This happened when a woman approached her with a work from home job. However, it turned out to be fake eventually.

She explained, “I was asked to complete 30 reviews for “I am London Airlines", which I did. They paid me Rs 1,000 instantly. Then they sent me some more reviews and asked me to deposit Rs 67,000, promising me a good return. I did so but I couldn’t contact them later on what happened to my money.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a 60-year-old Bengaluru man lost Rs 82 lakh after he was cheated in a sex scandal by two women. The man happens to be a retired state government employee and he lost the money to 40-year-old Reena Annamma and 30-year-old Sneha. The police complaint states that he was introduced to Annamma in April by a friend. Both the women exploited him and this is how they managed to take out money from him. However, when the man exhausted his Provident Fund account and handed them ample money, he decided to file a complaint.