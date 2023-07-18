Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover Used As Lamp Post Pillar Has Internet Wondering 'Real Purpose?'

The elusive Ejipura flyover project in Bengaluru seems to have taken on a life of its own! It seems like an eternity since construction began, and the lack of progress over the past six years has left Bengalureans scratching their heads, searching for alternative uses for the unfinished structure. Recently, a viral picture added an amusing twist to the story, revealing lamp posts standing proudly on the flyover pillars, giving the roadway a surprising ‘new’ purpose. The internet couldn’t help but chuckle and ponder if this ingenious repurposing of the obsolete pillars was their true destiny all along!

The uproar began when Twitter user Arnav Gupta shared the picture with a hilarious caption, playfully quipping, “Since the flyover will never be built, we are using the pillars as lamp posts now." This witty remark ignited a frenzy of sarcastic replies, highlighting the comical usage these pillars have found, considering that ‘roadways’ weren’t their forte.

Among the amused responses, one user suggested, “Eventually they will build a restaurant on top…I think it will be epic.” Another chimed in, “Better utilisation of resources or Jugaad." The third user jokingly observed, “It will be the most expensive lamp post in the world."

Interestingly, this is not the first time amusing incidents like these have emerged about the Ejipura flyover. Previously, a Twitter user stumbled upon the project’s listing on Google Maps, where it had been tagged as a ‘monument’. A screenshot revealed the project labelled as the “Bangalore Stonehenge," and sarcastic Google reviews hailed it as a must-see tourist attraction.

Setting jokes aside, it’s important to note that residents have long protested against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), accusing them of deliberately delaying the project. As a result, the site has become a dumping ground for construction debris and waste materials, with truckloads of garbage piling up along the median of the flyover, further exacerbating the frustration of the locals.