When A Berkeley Professor Walked Into Oppenheimer Set Thinking It’s A Fashion Show

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has received an overwhelming response from audiences globally. The biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, has garnered praise for its near-perfect execution and detailing in the storytelling. The film creates a visual experience that transports you to the 1940s, making it a more riveting watch. If you also loved the film’s visual experience, there’s no way you could miss this interesting story shared by a Twitter user who happens to be a faculty at the University of California, Berkeley. Recalling an incident during the film’s shoot at the varsity, Gasper Begus revealed that he walked onto Oppenheimer’s set. Looking at the cars and people dressed in 1940s clothes, he first assumed it to be a fashion by a student group only to be shouted at by the film’s crew.

“I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups). Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out of the way. Turns out I was in the middle of the @OppenheimerFilm movie scene," he wrote.

Soon after the post surfaced online, Twitter users flooded the reply section with reactions. A user suggested that more should be made on scientists as campuses are an incredible backdrop. “They should make more films about scientists. campuses are incredible backdrops & science is dope," she wrote.

Another person regretted not responding to the casting calls for the film. “They posted casting calls for extras on Craigslist here in Santa Fe. I regret not responding!" he wrote.

But not everyone missed the casting call. “At Princeton, they were asking for extras, so we all stood in line. Turned out it was for A Beautiful Mind when there were only guys. I waited for a couple of hours," a user wrote.

A user could not stop appreciating the cars in the photo.

Director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles.