'Best Contraceptive Ad': This Report on Cost of Raising a Child in India is Not for Faint-hearted

Blessed are the parents who bring a child into their lives, an experience brimming with profound joy and a sense of purpose. However, the journey of parenthood, while laden with moments of bliss, also introduces financial responsibilities that can burden families, particularly those from the middle-working-class background. A recent comprehensive analysis featured in HT Media’s financial daily, Mint, has captivated online audiences with its insightful breakdown of the costs associated with raising a child.

The report gathered perspectives from individuals across diverse regions of India, shedding light on approximate expenditures encompassing school fees, extracurricular activities, summer camps, clothing, medical expenses, and investments for higher education. By aggregating these components, the report revealed the annual financial commitment parents must anticipate for their child’s well-being. Depending on factors such as family size and other considerations, the annual total spanned from Rs. 2.5 to 4.5 lakhs.

Notably, the report also delineated the evolving financial outlay at distinct life stages, covering everything from pediatrician consultations in various locales to the estimated expenses spanning a child’s academic journey, be it pre-primary or higher secondary education.

Also Read: Stuck in Lift, 8-year-old Faridabad Boy Starts Doing Homework to Maintain His ‘Cool’

Furthermore, it projected the financial outlay for post-schooling education, including both domestic and international options. The projections factored in a 10% inflation rate over 10 years. While domestic higher education was estimated between Rs. 15-50 lakhs, the international option stood at no less than Rs. 3 crores.

Summarising the report’s findings, Neil Borate, Deputy Editor at Mint, shared a snapshot on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and mentioned, “What is the cost over time, of having a kid? Roughly speaking, about 1 crore over 20 years. If you include a foreign degree, cost will go up to 5-6 crores. Don’t panic, this is spread over 20 years and accounts for inflation."

Take a Look:

What is the cost over time, of having a kid? Roughly speaking, about 1 crore over 20 years. If you include a foreign degree, cost will go up to 5-6 crores. Don’t panic, this is spread over 20 years and accounts for inflation. Good story by @jashkriplani. https://t.co/YFi3Sl4g91 pic.twitter.com/YeWswdRTQs— Neil Borate (@ActusDei) August 21, 2023

The post quickly stirred reactions from various quarters. Praise poured in for the accuracy of the depiction. One user expressed, “This is one of the most accurate depictions I have seen. Well presented." Another perspective noted, “The article’s aim is to promote financial awareness. Children aren’t to be seen as burdens but they’re our greatest assets."

Meanwhile, some responded with light-hearted jests as one user quipped, “This is the best contraceptive ad I’ve seen."

Also Read: ‘Disturbing’ Video Shows Toddlers Left Unattended, Kid Beating Another At Bengaluru Pre-school

Another humourously remarked, “I love condoms, help you save so much money."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 363K views and 350 reposts.