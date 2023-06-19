Better Than Adipurush Version? Saif Ali Khan's AI-Generated Ravan Avatar Goes Viral

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among cinema lovers and critics. The film, which delves into the epic tale of Ramayan, has faced its fair share of criticism for its subpar visual effects, dialogues and questionable portrayal of the characters. In particular, the depiction of Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, has come under fire, with many expressing disappointment over his beard, modern haircut and flashy armour.

Amidst the controversy, an AI artist named Shahid created a series of images that transformed Saif into Ravan using an AI and the results have garnered significant attention.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the artist wrote, “Reimagining Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SK MD ABU SAHID (@sahixd)

The post showcasing AI artwork of Saif Ali Khan as Ravan has attracted numerous comments from users. Many expressed their belief that this version of Ravan is more appealing than Om Raut’s depiction in Adipurush.

Reacting to the post, one user expressed, “Bro doesn’t need Adipurush movie makers, Adipurush movie makers need him.”

Another comment simply stated, “Better than the Ravan in Adipurush.”

A user agreed with the AI art and shared, “Haan aisa kuch chahiye tha. (Yes, this is what we wanted).”

A user suggested, “Ek Prabhas ka bhi bana hi do phir. (Please create an artwork of Prabhas as well).” One more user asked the artist to reimagine the whole Adipurush cast.

Earlier, a Reddit user reimagined the entire cast of Adipurush, using AI tool. These images received praise, and many expressed that the artworks have more life compared to the film.

In a recent interview with Republic, director Om Raut addressed the negative reviews surrounding Adipurush. He expressed his satisfaction with the film’s box office performance. “What is more important is the type of response that the film is getting at the box office. I’m very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number of day one of the global box office,” Raut was quoted as saying.

The filmmaker also shared that he made Adipurush based on his understanding of the epic Ramayan. Adipurush hit the theatres last Friday.