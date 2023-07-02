'Better Than All Stars in Milky Way': Mother's Touching Reaction On Daughter's PhD Thesis Goes Viral

In what comes as a heartwarming incident, Twitter user ‘Madhura Rao’ recently compiled her PhD thesis and shared it with her mother. Studying in Maastricht University in the Netherlands, Madhura had to share the news over WhatsApp. However, the response from her mother did not disappoint anyone. Responding to her message, the mother wrote, “It doesn’t make sense to me but it looks better than all the stars in the Milky Way.” Not only did it make Madhura smile but it also had netizens in complete awe.

The conversation between the two went viral after Madhura put it up on social media site Twitter. “my mom is literally the best hype woman to ever exist,” she wrote in the caption. She also shared how her father responded to the same news. Here, have a look at the viral tweets:

my mom is literally the best hype woman to ever exist pic.twitter.com/0SUPweFzgE— Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) June 29, 2023

I sent the exact same message and image to my dad and he responded with “”— Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) June 29, 2023

“All mothers are the best hype women in our lives.My mom is my biggest fan,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “My mom has no idea about half of what I’m doing but she is always sitting there listening with proud eyes and a big smile.”

Here are a few responses:

Now this is a lovely mantra….Looks better than all the stars in the Milky Way #PhD https://t.co/wQ8GpeRe28 — Virtual Writing Retreat | PhD Writing Community (@VWR_PGR) June 29, 2023

All mothers are the best hype women in our lives My mom is my biggest fan https://t.co/SVjvRUNnKp— Ajinkya Bhasme (He/him) (@ajinkyabhasme) June 30, 2023

My mom has no idea about half of what I'm doing but she is always sitting there listening with proud eyes and a big smile ♥️ https://t.co/BBcSYBy2KY— The Spiro (@sandraspiroz) June 29, 2023

That's one of the best compliment I've ever seen i guess! https://t.co/1kVuXIZb6R— Rakesh Naik (ラケシュ・ナイク) ✪ (@albertRakesh_11) June 29, 2023

Is your mom also your biggest hype woman?