Better Than Bollywood Romance: Jadeja Celebrating IPL 2023 Win With Wife Melts Hearts Online

In a spectacular display of his superpowers, Ravindra Jadeja once again donned his cape and soared high to help the Chennai Super Kings clinch their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. With the fate of the match hanging by a thread, Jadeja unleashed his mighty bat and unleashed a thunderstorm of boundaries, smacking two consecutive sixes on the final two deliveries of the nerve-wracking last over. As the ball soared into the stands, the crowd erupted in wild cheers, and Jadeja dashed across the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium, spreading joy and celebration like confetti.

Amidst the uproar, Jadeja’s wife Rivaba, was present at the stadium, cheering on her husband with unwavering enthusiasm. After the match concluded, Rivaba, who serves as a BJP MLA, joined him on the field to express her congratulations. The moment was captured by cameras, showing Rivaba embracing Jadeja with a beaming smile. This heartwarming scene resonated deeply with online fans, who dubbed it a ‘picture-perfect moment’ that surpassed even the most enchanting moments of Bollywood romance. Check out how fans reacted to the beautiful moment shared by Jadeja and his wife post CSK’s spectacular win in the IPL 2023 final.

“Seems like Jadeja’s wife has won the real trophy," remarked one user, while another expressed, “**** all bollywood romances, this is real love and happiness"

Meanwhile, in a moment that stole the spotlight, and quite possibly the entire league, MS Dhoni hoisted Jadeja with watery eyes, giving us a glimpse of their bromance. It was Jadeja’s thrilling performance in the final over that made this epic moment possible for CSK on this blockbuster night! So much so, that Jadeja couldn’t resist making it his Insta DP, immortalising their bond in a perfect way.