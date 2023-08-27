'Better Than Corporate Job': Recruitment Poster With Endless Perks At Singapore Restaurant Sparks Debate

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media is that of a recruitment poster right outside a restaurant in Singapore. Now, what has shocked people is the perks and incentives that are being given to the employee. Many Indians have claimed that it is better than a usual corporate job. ‘X’ user ‘Gabbar Singh’ took to the micro blogging platform and uploaded the image. “A recruitment poster outside a restaurant here in SGP. Look at the perks,” he wrote while sharing the image.

The positions which are available are that of ‘service crew’ and ‘kitchen crew’. The ‘employee benefits’ include: Staff allowances, annual increment, leaves, medical benefits, health benefits, health examination subsidies, twice yearly bonus, yearly sponsored dental benefits, monthly revenue incentive bonus, additional insurance coverage, referral bonus, meal provisions, sponsorships for employees’ study course. The image has people debating about the incentives given here in India. Here, have a look for yourself:

A recruitment poster outside a restaurant here in SGP. Look at the perks pic.twitter.com/PmbW41kohp— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 25, 2023

Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over 73K views. “I remember working part time at Pizza Hut. Week mein ek baar, ek personal pizza aur sprite le jate the bas,” wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “An employee studying further is seen as liability here.”

Better than corporate job lol— Richa Singh (@RichaaaaSingh) August 25, 2023

$10 - $15 is the average hourly wage rate across the developed world. Now, just compare it with the Indian hourly rate.— Sourabh Joshi (@iSourabhJoshi) August 25, 2023

This is what a good company is, actually caring about their employees.— Ashish Kumar (@Ashish_feels) August 25, 2023

We see them as perks coz we don't find them being offered here. They see them as their minimum responsibility towards their employees.— Mr. Being (@heysaikumar) August 25, 2023

If only such companies or benefits are here, people would flock to do jobs anytime. They feel great too. Companies have to care about their employees if employees have to care about their work. https://t.co/48VuPspfg3— Mr. Being (@heysaikumar) August 25, 2023

“If only such companies or benefits are here, people would flock to do jobs anytime. They feel great too. Companies have to care about their employees if employees have to care about their work,” mentioned another user.

