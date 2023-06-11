'Bewakoofiyan': Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds

Delhi Police took to its official Twitter handle and uploaded a video showing the fate of ‘sajni’ who went ‘vaari vaari’ on the road. Keeping forth an important message, the police department uploaded the video in which a girl in a bridal dress and ornaments can be seen riding a scooty without a helmet. In the background, you can hear the song “Sajna ji vaari vaari.” Editing the video, Delhi Police puts up another video to it where a document appears showing the challan issued in the name of a girl for driving without a helmet and license.

Also Read: ‘Mumbai in Nutshell’: Viral Pic Shows Air Conditioner in Makeshift Room Over a Huge Open Drain

“Going ‘Vaari Vaari Jaaun’ on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe,” read the caption.

Have a look at the viral video:

Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY!Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023

“Much needed! With repeated offense book them under relevant ipc,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Mast. Highly Impressive way of sharing clear message with general Public.”

Also Read: Old Video Shows Dhoni’s Fun Interaction With Journalist Asking About His ‘Retirement’ Plans

“What a wonderful and innovative way to explain the consequences of an offense,” mentioned another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, two women chased two policemen riding bike without helmets. The video of the incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has gone viral. The clip was captured by the women riding the scooty behind the cops, who were schooled over the traffic rule violation. Also, the moment the cops witnessed them being confronted, they sped up their vehicle. As soon as the video started making rounds on the internet, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police took cognizance of the incident and issued a challan. The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.