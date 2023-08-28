Beware Of The Anti-Narco Tusker: Elephant In China Tosses Away Opium Filled Backpack

We are aware of how sniffer dogs detect the scent of drugs. They are given special training for years. But, have you ever heard of sniffer elephants? In a recent turn of events, a wild Asian elephant found a 2.8-kilogram consignment of opium, in the Mengman township of South China’s Yunnan Province, hidden in the bush. A viral video on the internet showcases a group of four elephants crossing the forest path when one of the mammals sniffed out a backpack, which was later seized by the police. After breaking away from the pack, the elephant started sweeping the ground with its trunk before tossing up a black bag. The police, which were already on the scene, shot the entire incident. However, they waited for the elephant to depart before making a significant move towards the consignment of drugs.

As the elephant crossed the road, law enforcement officers carefully unzipped the backpack and found drugs hidden deep under the clothes. As reported by Straight Times, the border police were already present at the location. They had arrived to escort the elephants away from a neighbouring village after residents raised concerns about the mammal’s impact on their livelihoods.

The video of the entire incident was shared on Twitter by a Chinese newspaper, People’s Daily. “Elephant Patrol in the making. A wild Asian Elephant was seen tossing a backpack while roaming with its herd in Mengman Township. The bag was later found containing 2.8 kg of opium and the case is under investigation by local police,” read the tweet.

Reportedly, Yunnan province has been facing the challenges of cross-border drug trafficking. It happens because the province’s borders are very close to countries such as Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar.