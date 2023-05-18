Beyonce Fan Spends Over Rs 20 Lakh to Watch Pop Icon's Show 14 Times And It's Just the Beginning

We all have that one favourite artist that we admire and to watch their live show is always like a dream come true. Now, in what comes as a strange incident, a woman who is a Beyonce fan, regularly watches Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour one by one. Not just this but she also plans to watch the upcoming 12 shows. Hailing from Belfast, Taylor Sinclair, is 26-years-old and a huge Beyonce fan. Even though she has seen a few shows, she will be seeing the remaining few at Edinburgh, London, Sunderland, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Barcelona.

Now, with watching a concerts comes a heavy ticket price. According to Wales Online, all of this haas costed Taylor around 20,000 pounds, which is over rupees 20 lakhs. This also include travel costs. Even after spending so much money, Taylor has no regrets or worries. In fact, she said it was “100% worth it".

Her fanhood is very evident on her Instagram handle. All of her page, is filled with Beyonce’s videos. “Beyoncé Enthusiast," reads her Bio.

Her madness knows no bounds. She camped and slept overnight outside the Principality Stadium since 7 pm on May 16. This happened ahead of the gates opening at 5 pm on May 17. She has visited the same stadium before when Beyoncé when last came on tour to Cardiff five years ago. Taylor claimed that Principality Stadium was a “lovely stadium".

She mentioned how she was a little bit tired and it had been “freezing" last night. Many other fans also joined her and sang and dance as they waited for their favourite pop star to set the stage on fire. “Just to see any changes, new outfits-the show was amazing last time," Taylor responded when she was asked what she has been expecting.