'Bhagwan Se Daro': This Chole Bhature Ice Cream Is A Nightmare For Foodies

Chole Bhature is a love story like no other. This scrumptious dish is accompanied by sides of pickled carrots, onions, and green chutney, and has captivated taste buds across the globe. Each family and region adds its unique touch to the curry and chana masala, resulting in a diverse array of flavours. However, brace yourself for an unexpected twist! This Indian vendor dared to experiment by adding ice cream to this beloved street food, sending shockwaves through the internet.

A video showcasing the bizarre recipe of chole bhature ice cream has gone viral, leaving food lovers quite uncomfortable. The clip opens with the vendor chopping a bhatura into small pieces, after which comes the addition of chole masala, pickled carrot, and a green chilly. The man uses a liquid ice cream mixture to freeze the contents by batting it continuously on the counter. Post achieving the desired ice cream texture, he rolls out the bizarre dish. The plating and garnishing of the food are completed with more chole, onions, pickled carrots, and green chilli on top.

Watch the bizarre food-making video here:

With over nine lakh views, this experimental recipe has turned into a nightmare for chole bhature lovers. A barrage of foodies flooded the comment section with their disappointment, one said, “Isse achha to mai sooryavansham wali kheer kha loon.” Another joked, “Isse achha to mai Sooryavansham wali kheer kha loon (It’s better that I eat the poisoned kheer from Sooryavansham).” One more said, “Bhagwan se daro (Fear the lord).”

A food lover joined the bandwagon, “Narak me bhi jagah nahi milegi sudhar jaao (You won’t get a place in hell, mend your ways).” One was quite sure, “It’s so bad that I can smell it,” another asked for help, “Please help me to get out of this trauma.” A user mourned, “Rip chole bhature,” one more said, “I feel pukish. Now I know why Thanos wanted half of the human race to just disappear.”

Would you dare to try this chole bhature ice cream?