'Bhai Aag Laga Di': Parody Song On Tomato Price Hike Leaves Internet In Splits

The price of tomatoes in India has skyrocketed in multiple states, with prices going up to Rs 100-150 for a kilo. The surge in rates is burning the pockets of common people as tomato is an ingredient that is widely used in almost every staple Indian dish. The inflated prices have invited hilarious memes to flood multiple social media platforms. If that wasn’t enough, now a funny parody song highlighting the issue has taken the internet by storm. What makes it highly relatable is the content creator expressing how the price hike has become a massive hurdle in the life of a common man.

The hilarious track is set against the beats of the popular South Indian track Tum Tum from the Tamil actioner Enemy. The clip opens to show a man purchasing tomatoes from a vegetable vendor by exchanging a bill of Rs 100. In a dramatic move, he makes an utterly depressed face looking at his bags of tomatoes before leaving the stall. In the next scene, the content creator indulges in a dance segment joined by three more people. One by one, the man begins to list the names of dishes that cannot be made without tomatoes in the lyrics of the hilarious number.

From Pav Bhaji to tomato soup, he doesn’t leave anything. Meanwhile, chicken and egg curry also get a special mention. But the main highlight comes during the chorus of the track, the group of men repeat the original hook step which created a massive buzz after the release of Tum Tum. In the music segment of the chorus, they let out an amusing cry leaving social media users in a fit of laughter. If you haven’t watched the parody track, catch a glimpse of it here:

The hilarious track has amassed a thunderous response on Instagram. While some have lauded the creativity of the content creator, many are complimenting its catchy lyrics. A user commented, “Bhai aag laga di (Bro, this is fire). This made by day. On-point lyrics and the ending is just too funny to miss. Another highlighted, “Last cry was hilarious." One more happened to have made a correction in the parody track’s lyrics, “100 nahi 150 rupee kilo h ye tamatar (Not 100, tomatoes are being sold for Rs 150).

Meanwhile, a user also advised to keep the tomatoes used in the video safe. “Keep them safe also in video because they are precious," they wrote. The parody has garnered over 8.4 million views on Instagram.