'Bhoot Puja': Why People Come Together to 'Witness' Ghosts in Phulia

People have begun congregating around the Phulia Taltala neighbourhood of the Shantipur police station since the morning of Boishakh to “witness" ghosts in person. In addition to Phulia, a large number of citizens from Shantipur Ranaghat Habibpur also took part in the village fair that was dedicated to this “Bhoot Puja."

According to local reports, several East Pakistanis arrived in this region following the 1950–1952 partition and began settling there. Although, this “Bhoot Puja" was widespread in Bangladesh, but when more and more people immigrated to this nation, they began to practice the same tradition. Yet, local sources claim that the practice of ghost worship is virtually nonexistent in Bangladesh.

This puja typically starts at the first of the Chaitra month. Sannyasis walk around the entire region while reciting hymns to Shiva. Bhukta, which consists of rice, lentils, grains, etc., is gathered from various locations. Then at the end of the day, they all prepare food and dine together. This year’s first day is dedicated to the worship of this idol. The local village’s inhabitants craft this idol by hand each year. There is no head or neck on this idol. Yet, they are located a little lower on the body than the eyes, nose, mouth.

Local reports claim that a Yadav Sannyasi initiated this puja around the fifth century. Around this puja, a fair is organised at the start of the year. The frenzy of the local people surrounding the ‘Bhoot Puja’ is palpable.

But, no one can precisely explain why the comet monument is revered. One of the locals added: “The precise motivation for this puja is unknown. Nonetheless, the “Bhoot Puja" is typically regarded as Shiva’s helper. In that regard, it can be considered that the purpose of performing this puja at the start of the Bengali New Year is to drive away negative energy and call forth positive energy."

Nani Gopal Basak, a local resident said, “This Puja was started before 55-56years ago. Since, my childhood I am seeing this same crowd around this puja. People come here as what they desire they can get that. The craze is same as it was.”

