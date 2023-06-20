Bicycle Bill From 1934 Is Viral; Here's How Much It Cost Back Then

Much has changed over the years, from having a landline telephone to smartphones, from water coolers to air conditioners in our living rooms. Before technological advancements, having electronic gadgets or vehicles was considered a luxury. Even having a bicycle in the house used to be a big thing for many families.

But have you ever imagined what it cost to own a bicycle in 1934? An image of an old bicycle bill has surfaced online, and the price might leave you stunned. The old bill shared on Twitter is from a shop in Kolkata’s Maniktala named Kumud Cycle Works. In the bill, the article item is written with pencil which reads, “One cheap cycle with light and bell no. 1933. The cost of the cycle is just Rs 18. It is dated back to January 7, 1934."

Along with the pic, the Twitter user wrote, “Just found a 90-year-old bicycle bill, just Rs 18 I believe at that time Rs 18 is equivalent to Rs 1800. Am I Right?”

Just found a 90 yr old bicycle bill, just 18 RsI believe at that time 18 Rs is equivalent to 1800 Rs. Am I Right?#oldbill #Cycle #foundsomethingnew #heritage #olddays pic.twitter.com/Rs7XXcZYUz— Pushpit Mehrotra (@pushki3) November 29, 2022

One of the micro-blogging site users reacted to the tweet and wrote, “No sir, it may be crossing in lakhs of today Indian currency. In 1947 AD the army chief used to get Rs 250 as a monthly salary now it is above two lakhs. You can imagine. Even 11.6 grams of gold value was less than five rupees.”

No Sir,It may be crossing in lakhs of today indian currency. In 1947AD the army chief used to get 250as monthly salary now it is above two lakhs.You can imagine.Even 11.6 grams of gold value was less than five rupees.— P Singh (@PSingh87648972) December 1, 2022

In January, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan shared a bill from 1987 which said that the price of wheat was Rs 1.6 per kg. The bill shared by the IFS officer is his grandfather’s J Form which showed the bill for a crop sold to the Food Corporation of India. J Form is the sale receipt of a farmer’s agricultural produce in the grain market.