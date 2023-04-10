'Big Player': Yash Dayal’s Old Comment On Rinku Singh’s Instagram Post Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh played a blistering knock of 48 off 21 deliveries to guide his side to a thrilling victory against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 9. The innings featured an unbelievable feat of Rinku hitting 5 sixes in the last over when the Kolkata team required 29 off the last 5 balls to win the encounter. At the receiving end of Rinku’s heroics was Gujarat’s pacer Yash Dayal, who will want to forget the spell soon. After Rinku’s blistering knock stirred a social media storm, a conversation between the left-handed batter with Yash Dayal has now gone viral. Ahead of their face-off, the young bowler dropped an appreciatory remark for Rinku in an Instagram post, which came after Kolkata’s 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 6.

Rinku Singh shared some glimpses of the high-octane clash at the Eden Gardens on his personal Instagram handle with the caption reading, “Memorable victory. Special mention to all our wonderful fans for turning up in huge numbers and having our back.” Turning up in the comment section, Yash Dayal went on to label Rinku as “a big player.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku (@rinkukumar12)

Following Sunday’s encounter, fans rallied to the comments of the original Instagram post and cheered Yash Dayal.

Rinku Singh played a pivotal role in KKR’s dominating victory over RCB. Coming to bat first, the hosts suffered a rare batting collapse with only three batters from the squad breaching the two-digit mark. While Rahamanullah Gurbaz’s 57-run built the foundation, a crucial partnership between Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and Rinku (46 off 33 balls) gave it a finishing touch, helping KKR post a mammoth 204 runs on the board.

Rinku Singh continued his red-hot form in the subsequent fixture against GT and turned out to be the game-changer for KKR. Stepping on to chase a huge target of 205 runs, the Knight Riders lost both of their openers early. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, as part of the rescue operation, built an important 100-run stand. Despite their commendable effort, the chase was looking to be a too-far bridge to cross when Rinku came to the rescue.

Rinku entered the final over with a burden of 29 runs when Hardik Pandya sent Yash Dayal to defend it. Umesh Yadav took a single in the first ball, giving the strike to Rinku. The 25-year-old batter showed no mercy to Yash and stunned the away crowd at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

