'Pooja, What is This Behaviour?': Pakistani TV Show Mimics Viral BB Meme and Twitter Can't Take it

Remember ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ If you’re a devoted TV viewer, you’ll likely recall this phrase from the notorious altercation between Pooja Misra and Shonali Nagrani on Bigg Boss 5. The video of their heated exchange quickly became a viral sensation, turning into a popular meme on social media. Surprisingly, this meme has continued to resonate, repeatedly taking centre stage over time. Little did anyone know that it would transcend borders! Yes, a recent clip from a Pakistani TV show has surfaced on Twitter, featuring actors recreating the same scene and internet users just can’t take it.

The clip that comes from a Pakistani TV show, ‘College Gate,‘ described as a coming-of-age drama about adventurous college students chasing their dreams, emerged on Twitter. In the latest episode, Khaqan Shahnawaz as Usman Jatt and Washma Fatima as Ayesha decided to add some spice to their skit rehearsals by hilariously recreating the iconic ‘Pooja, What is This Behaviour?’ scene from the 2011 Indian reality show. No doubt, internet users couldn’t believe their eyes and were left cringing at this bizarre mimicry.

Among the reactions, one user hilariously suggested, “Please God, let Pooja sue them and secure her bag. It’ll be the funniest thing ever!" While another lamented, “Oh God, my life is ruined!" and a third user simply exclaimed, “THE CRINGE!". After all, no one saw this coming!

Who tf do I sue for mental and emotional damage I was subjected to against my will? https://t.co/NUunzDTRA8— Gulab Jaanu (@Lanaschild_) July 20, 2023

Please god let Pooja sue them for this and actually get her bank. It’ll be the funniest thing ever— FruityLoops (@EnkiPenkiAlt) July 20, 2023

Oh god ruined my life— dhee⁷ (@Dorodhee) July 21, 2023

But that’s not all! The drama doesn’t end there. A while back, a Pakistani soap called ‘Bepanah’ grabbed the spotlight when sharp-eyed viewers spotted an actress smiling while reading none other than Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf! Yes, the protagonist, Gul, casually read the controversial book with a smile on her face, but the context was quite different from what it seemed. Nevertheless, Twitter users couldn’t resist diving into the moment of apparent glee.

Meanwhile, Indian soaps are no less in giving us laptop-washing drama with a twist!