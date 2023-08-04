Bihar Baby Born With Teeth Leaves People Baffled

On Thursday, at RDJM Medical College in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Priyanka Devi gave birth to a baby, who had two teeth. Paediatrician Dr Kumar Gaurav stated that the infant was in perfect health. As news spread about the extraordinary occurrence of a toothed newborn, a crowd quickly gathered on the hospital premises. Dr Kumar Gaurav of the Pediatrics Department of RDJM Medical College said that the child’s mother, who resides in Karja, Rewa Road, Muzaffarpur, had a pregnancy that exceeded the standard nine-month period by approximately two weeks. This situation led to the inability to detect the baby’s heartbeat during pre-birth examinations, ultimately necessitating an emergency surgical delivery. Notably, the newborn possessed teeth at birth, a phenomenon that deviates from normal.

One or two children in 100 are born with teeth, experts say. Dr Kumar confirmed the well-being of both the infant and the mother, highlighting that the presence of teeth at birth does not pose any negative impact on the child’s health. Despite being born with teeth, the child’s overall health remains unaffected. Dr Kumar Gaurav mentioned that among every 100 newborns, one or two may exhibit such dental anomalies at birth. He noted that while RDJM Medical College witnesses numerous pregnancy cases, instances of babies being born with teeth are exceptionally rare.