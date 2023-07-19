Bihar Education Dept In The Soup For Recording February 30 As Student’s Birth Date

The education department of Bihar has gained attention yet again for an unusual incident. In a surprising turn of events, a school from the state mistakenly noted a student’s date of birth as February 30 on an official document. Understandably, this has triggered widespread discussions and debates among individuals. Importantly, this mistake has caused significant problems for the student, introducing unnecessary confusion regarding their official records. A middle school in the Chakai block area of the Jamui district has become the centre of attention after this incident. The case revolves around a student named Aman Kumar, who recently passed the eighth grade. The school principal prepared his transfer certificate, which caught people’s attention due to an unusual detail. Surprisingly, the certificate states Aman’s date of birth as February 30, 2009. This peculiar date has sparked discussions about the school’s accuracy and reliability when it comes to documentation.

Following this, Aman Kumar is struggling in securing admission to the 9th grade. His father, Rajesh Yadav, expressed his concern on this issue in an interview. He explained that they have made multiple appeals to the school’s head teacher to rectify the incorrect birth date, but faced significant delays in their requests. The headteacher has cited forgetfulness regarding the necessary seal on some occasions; while on others, they have failed to attend school altogether. Consequently, Aman’s admission process is being hindered, and he is unfairly bearing the consequences of the school’s negligence.

District Education Officer Kapil Dev Tiwari responded to the issue, acknowledging that he has been informed about the situation. He mentioned receiving the certificate in question through WhatsApp from an anonymous sender. Tiwari stated that he has initiated the process of seeking an explanation from the school’s head teacher regarding the matter. This signifies the authorities’ commitment to resolving the matter and taking appropriate action, based on the obtained information.

Kapil Dev Tiwari clarified that the mistake on the transfer certificate was not deliberate but a result of ignorance. Now, concerns are being raised about the reliability of the school’s head teacher. As a result, a letter will be sent to the planning unit, highlighting the issue for further consideration. Depending on the outcome, the head teacher may face consequences such as being relieved of planning responsibilities. This demonstrates the commitment to addressing the situation and ensuring accountability within the school administration.