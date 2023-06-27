Bihar Farmer's 'Human Energy' Tractor Doesn't Run On Fuel Or Electricity But...

Many farmers don’t have enough money to own a tractor to plough the farm field and go back to the traditional method of ploughing. However, a 28-year-old man from Dhuswan village in Nautan block, west Champaran, Bihar has made a tractor out of junk.

The tractor is not only budget-friendly but also doesn’t require petrol, diesel or electricity for it to work, you just need to pedal it. Sanjeet has rightly named it HE Tractor, which means Human Energy Tractor. He told News18 that it took him around a month to make it.

He also explained that the vehicle needs the same strength that one needs when cycling. He added that he has installed a chargeable battery of 5000 mAh power for the LED bulbs which are used as headlights. It also has gears 1 and 4 so that it can easily run on the road and as well as in the field. The Human Energy Tractor can also carry a weight of up to 600 kg on it.

When asked how useful the HE tractor is, Sanjeet shared that it can easily plough the soil up to 2.5 to 3 inches which is similar to a normal tractor. He also said that it not only saves energy and money but also doesn’t harm any animal in the process.

The farmer also mentioned that his tractor is better for ploughing than the big tractors as it can cover small spaces or edges in the field and is also effective for small-scale farms or garden-based crops. The speed of the tractor is around 5 to 10 kilometres per hour.

Sanjeet also shared that he even presented his HE Tractor at the India International Science Exhibition which was held in Goa, last year. He was the only individual from Bihar who was selected for his innovation for the exhibition. He was even awarded for his model in the exhibition.