Bihar Groom Beaten By Bride’s Family for Being Bald, Wedding Called Off in Viral Video

A groom was thrashed in Bihar’s Gaya district after his baldness got exposed during the marriage ceremony. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the groom being beaten by the bride’s family. In the video, the family members can also be heard verbally abusing the groom. In recent times, we have seen many bizarre reasons due to which a wedding is called off. However, this one reason has people in splits.

The video which is currently doing rounds on social media was uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. The groom can be seen pleading with folded hands but the bride’s family did not show any mercy and continued to beat him. The groom is a resident of Gaya’s Iqbalpur area and he had gone for his second marriage in Bajaura village. During the ceremony, he tried to hide his baldness by using a wig under the ‘Sehra’. However, his plan did not work.

Here is the viral video:

Kalesh B/w the Bald Groom and the bride family over faking about his hairs actually he was wearing wig in marriagepic.twitter.com/FLbOQd6kWS— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 12, 2023

Once the bride’s family got suspicious of his baldness, they started pulling his hair. The young man kept apologising but nobody gave him another chance.

Meanwhile, earlier, a marriage in Karnataka was called off after the bride threw a fit because the groom touched her neck while garlanding her. According to a report by Daijiworld, the girl was from Moodukonaje and boy from Naravi. The feast had been prepared for 500 guests. As part of wedding customs, the bride and groom were asked to exchange garlands. When the garland was put around the bride’s neck, she suddenly threw it away and walked out of the wedding hall. The groom’s side felt insulted by such behaviour and called the wedding off.