Bihar Groom Goes Missing After Stepping Out To Get Sweets For Bride

A strange case has come to light from Bihar’s Chapra district. As per reports, a young man got married here and went out to buy some sweets for his bride. But the night passed, the bride kept waiting, and the groom disappeared along with the dowry bike.

After some time, the relatives kept searching for him throughout the night. They even interrogated the locals, but no trace of the groom was found. Fearing something weird, the family members filed a complaint with the local police station on Tuesday and requested that the police find him.

As per reports, the name of the missing man is Jialal, he is 24 years old. His father’s name is Dinesh Mahato, and they are residents of Bhoraha village. Jialal got married on the night of June 25 to Jyoti Kumari, daughter of Kashi Mahato, a resident of Nethua village under the Madhaura police station area.

On the evening of June 26 at around 6 o’clock, Jiyalal went to the nearby local market, located about 300 meters away from the house, saying that he would bring sweets. But since then, he has not returned home. The family waited until late at night for his return, but he did not return. On Tuesday morning, apart from her in-laws, other relatives reached out and searched for him, but they got no clue.

Later, Jiyalal’s father, Dinesh Mahato, also filed a missing complaint with the Panapur police station. He also pleaded for his son’s safe recovery after getting tired of not knowing his whereabouts. Panapur police are currently investigating the matter. Although there is no clue about the missing groom yet. The police have interrogated many people at the wedding venue, but despite this, they have not yet been successful in solving the matter.

A few days ago, a similar bizarre incident took place in Kanpur. As per reports, a bride ended up marrying a wedding guest after the groom disappeared from the venue after exchanging garlands on the day of the wedding. The incident occurred in Maharajpur, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. Eventually, after the wedding was over, the bride’s family, immediately, filed a complaint against the runaway groom and his family. The groom’s family, on the other hand, also filed a missing person’s report in search of their son.