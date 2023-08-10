Bihar Hospital Receives Flak For Using Sprite Bottle Instead Of Urine Bag On A Critical Patient

An unidentified patient reportedly passed away due to negligence at Bihar’s Jamui Sadar Hospital on Wednesday. Instead of a proper urine bag, an empty cold drink bottle was found attached to the patient’s catheter. The patient was critical upon arrival at the hospital. Dr KM Pratap, the civil surgeon of Jamui, informed on Wednesday that the patient’s body has been sent for postmortem. Dr Pratap refuted the accusation of the patient’s death being a result of gross negligence. He stated that a show-cause notice had been issued to the responsible health official for connecting an empty cold drink bottle to the catheter, instead of a urine bag. Dr Pratap mentioned that the urine bag was not accessible at the Sadar hospital at the time of the patient’s admission, as he was brought in for treatment by the railway police.

“The Uro bag was procured approximately 15-20 minutes after the patient was admitted to the hospital. During this period, an individual captured a photograph of the patient with the empty cold drink bottle and shared it widely on social media," clarified Dr Pratap.

According to hospital authorities, the patient was brought to an unconscious state on Monday evening by the Jhajha railway police. Following the assessment, doctors instructed the hospital staff to obtain a urine bag and administer an insulin injection, as well as connect a gas pipe for resuscitation. As the urine bag was not immediately available, the patient was temporarily connected to an empty Sprite bottle, as reported. Media reports suggested that the hospital’s decision, as indicated, might have jeopardised the life of the unidentified patient in question.

Similar accusations of negligence are being levelled against the staff of Belthangady Government Hospital (Karnataka), following the tragic death of a 45-day-old girl on Tuesday. This incident has raised concerns about the level of care provided by the hospital. The infant, belonging to a couple named Balakrishna and Savitha from Mulikaru in Dharmasthala village, was taken to the hospital due to a cough on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the child passed away that very night. The grieving family alleges that the carelessness demonstrated by the hospital staff played a role in their infant daughter’s untimely demise.