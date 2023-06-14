Bihar Man Believed to Be Dead Found Alive After 4 Months Eating Momos in Noida

In what comes as a strange incident, a man from Bihar’s Bhagalpur who was believed to be dead by his family was found eating momos in Noida. Nishant Kumar from Dhruvganj disappeared on January 31 from his in-laws house. His brother-in-law was accused of kidnapping him and coincidentally, he was the one who found him devouring momos. Amid claims, the brother-in-law named Ravi Shankar alleged that the family members of Nishant kept torturing his family by falsely accusing them of his murder. He said that his elder uncle passed away in shock because of these serious charges.

Ravi found Nishant when he was at a momos stall in Noida Sector 50. This is when he saw the shopkeeper chasing away a beggar in ragged clothes. The beggar was repeatedly asking for food. Ravi mentioned that he felt sorry for the person and asked the shopkeeper to give him momos.

This is when Ravi asked his name and was shocked when he introduced himself as Nishant Kumar, son of Sachidananda Singh, a resident of Dhruvganj, Naugachia.

Ravi immediately called the police and Nishant was taken to Sector 13 police station. “Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action,” Ravi was quoted saying.

There is no clarity as to how he reached Delhi and he will be questioned in court.

Meanwhile, earlier, woman declared dead 7 years ago in UP was found alive and married, while a man has been serving jail term for “murdering" her. The man, one Vishnu, was convicted and sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment by a court for her alleged ‘murder’. As per the police, the woman in question allegedly eloped with her lover and got married/ Later, the couple shifted to Hathras district.

