Bihar Man Hits Passengers of Moving Train With Belt, Railways Responds to Viral Video

Recently, a disturbing incident occurred on a train passing through the Chapra district of Bihar. A video, that was shared by a Twitter user with the handle @I_DEV_1993, showed a man standing on the gate of a train and attempting to assault passengers of another moving train with his belt. The clip quickly went viral and caught the attention of railway authorities, who promptly responded to the tweet.

In the now-viral video, an unidentified man can be seen hitting people near the door of another train moving in the opposite direction on the adjacent track. He repeatedly strikes individuals with a leather belt in his hand as the train passes by. The Twitter user who shared the video expressed concern about the incident, stating in Hindi, “This guy is hitting people sitting near the door in another train with his belt, is it true? Due to hitting this person with the belt, the person sitting in the door can also fall from the train, a big accident can also happen. Please take strict action against such antisocial terrorists."

The tweet quickly gained traction, accumulating over 451K views and more than 4K retweets on the micro-blogging platform.

People also began reacting to the video, with one user expressing shock, saying, “OMG…He seems to be a psychopath. Needs punishment, as well as treatment." Another commenter noted, “He is hitting with the buckle side. This would cause extreme injury. Hope he gets arrested."

Soon, the East Central Railway authorities acknowledged the matter and responded in Hindi, stating, “Thanks for letting us know, action is being taken."

However, the precise date and location of the incident have yet to be determined.