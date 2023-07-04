Bihar Man Refuses To Bear Wife's Education Expenses, Know His Bizarre Reason

An Uttar Pradesh couple, Alok Maurya and his wife Jyoti Maurya, has been in the news for quite some time now. Alok, a grade-4 employee, had taken loans – so that his wife could prepare for the Provincial Civil Service examination. Now, she is working as a State District Magistrate in Bareilly district. The man then alleged that his wife has an illicit relationship with Manish Dubey, a home guard commandant in Ghaziabad. This news has affected a Bihar man deeply. So much so, that the man named Pintu Singh – a petrol pump manager, who lives in Chaugai village, Buxar (Bihar) – fears that he can be the victim of a similar incident. According to News 18 Local, he has now decided to not support his wife Khushboo Kumari’s preparation for the Bihar Public Service Commission exams. Khushboo has filed a complaint against Pintu in the Murar police station.

Khushboo said to News18 local that Pintu wants her to discontinue her studies because he fears he might have a similar fate as Alok. Khushboo said that she wishes to pursue her education further. According to her, she has participated in the BPSC exam before as well but couldn’t qualify in mains as she lagged by only 7-8 marks. Still, she is preparing for the competitive exam by learning from Youtube and other books. Khushboo said that Pintu was cooperative initially with her studies but now asks her to drop the idea of working in the government sector. She said that the SHO Ravikant Prasad has assured her of full cooperation in this matter.

Pintu said that he is disturbed by what had happened to Alok and this prompted him to stop supporting his wife’s preparation for exams. According to him, he has backed his wife’s education since marriage in 2010 but does not wish to do it further. On being asked whether he does not trust his spouse, Pintu said that it is difficult to predict a person’s destiny and a woman’s character. He also said that his wife has demanded that he should continue supporting her like before. He added that the SHO has advised him to not judge everyone from the same point of view and help his wife with her education.