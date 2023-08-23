Bihar Singer Performs Folk Song For Chandrayaan-3 Success

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a historic feat for India. The citizens are celebrating and praying for the success of the mission in various ways. A folk singer from Bihar is gaining a lot of attention for performing a folk song for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

The name of the singer is Devendra Singh, who is a resident of Singarpur, Jamui district, Bihar. He performed a song in which he is praying for the success of Chandrayaan-3. He even shared a message with the scientists through the song. In the song, he says that the mission will get successful. The News18 team paid a visit to the folk singer, who performed a heartfelt song for the camera. He sent the message to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to not give up because this time their hard work will get them success. He expressed that this mission will help the country to prove itself in front of the whole world.

On the other hand, many youths of the Jamui district are continuously praying for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission through havan and worship. According to News18, they have been continuously performing the prayers for four days. This news comes from Navdiha village in Jamui.

The Chandrayaan-3 is a lunar mission being conducted by ISRO. It was launched on July 14, 2023, and the rover is expected to land on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday, August 23. The exact landing time which has been shared is 6:04 pm. It is India’s third lunar mission after the previous missions failed to bear fruit.

If the landing goes smoothly and successfully, India will be the first country in the world to land a rover on the south pole of the moon. Earlier, Russia made an attempt to land its Luna-25 on the moon’s south pole but the mission failed just before 12 hours of the rover’s landing.