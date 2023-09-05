Bihar Teacher's 'No Holiday' Rant On Raksha Bandhan Leads To His Suspension

The Bihar Education Department came up with a new directive lately, announcing the reduction of holidays for educators, teaching in government-aided schools, on special occasions like Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, and Dusshera. Although the proposal has now been cancelled by a circular issued by the Director of Secondary Education, some teachers in government institutions had to attend school on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on August 31. One such teacher from Bihar, who was forced to teach students on Raksha Bandhan landed in trouble after he vented out anger for the same. When a video of his ranting was recorded by a witness and shared on X, the educator was suspended from the school.

According to reports, the incident happened in Bihar’s Khagaria district. The video was dropped on X (formerly Twitter) by a page named Bihar Shikshak Manch on August 31. “After the cancellation of the Raksha Bandhan leave of the employed teachers in Bihar, a teacher’s sister reached Mathurapur school in Khagaria from Bhagalpur crying and tied a rakhi to her brother. The teacher took out his frustration,” read the caption of the post. The teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumar.

In the video, Sunil Kumar was seen sitting on a chair at a school premises, presumably where he taught his students. His sister was seen applying tika and tying rakhi on his hand. He expressed his disappointment with the decision of the Bihar Education Department, brutally slamming KK Pathak, the Additional Chief Secretary of the education department for his decision. He can be heard issuing a verbal warning to Pathak in Hindi claiming that the latter does not have the power to break the bond of a brother and sister.

Sunil Kumar further alleged that because of the cancellation of the Raksha Bandha holiday, his sister was forced to travel a long way and celebrate the ceremony at the school. Furious, he criticised Pathak asking him whether he does not have a family of his own. “You should be ashamed. You will face punishment,” were the exact words of the angry teacher.

Soon after the incident came to light through the X-post, Sunil Kumar had to face serious consequences for his misdemeanor. According to a formal order dated September 1, Kumar has been suspended from his teaching duties, according to some reports. The teacher will also face departmental action, following his indecent remarks and objectionable statements regarding higher officials. The notice further mentioned that his salary payments would be stopped right away.