Bihar Woman, Bitten By Poisonous Snake Thrice In 12 Days, Survives

King Cobra is one of the venomous snakes in India. It contains neurotoxins in its body which can induce paralysis upon biting. King Cobra’s venom is so strong that it can cause death in 50 to 60 per cent of untreated human cases. According to a News 18 Local report, a case has been reported in Bihar where a snake has bitten a woman three times. As per reports, the snake is likely a Cobra that has bitten the woman three times in 12 days. The woman, 26-year-old Pushpa Devi, received timely treatment every time and survived the snake bite.

Pushpa said that she was sleeping in the afternoon when she suffered a snake bite on her left hand. Her health started to deteriorate and she immediately reached the hospital for further treatment. Pushpa got to know that her whole body is now affected by the snake’s poison. Doctor HK Jha said that he had to use 19 anti-venom vials and 2 neostigmine vials to help Pushpa recover from the snake bite. The doctor said that the patients who suffer snake bites can be treated and saved if they are provided timely treatment. According to him, anti-venom vials are available in every medical centre today.

Dr Jha said that people seek the help of exorcists in the case of a snake bite (in rural areas) and that is the wrong method to deal with the problem. According to the doctor, 70 percent of snake bites are not poisonous and this is the reason many people take the help of exorcists. He said further that people should only rely on doctors for proper medical treatment in case of snake bites. He took the example of Pushpa Devi, who sought the help of doctors when she was bitten by a snake. According to Dr Jha, her life could be saved because she trusted the medical practitioners for the treatment.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a medical superintendent, revealed some other mistakes that people commit in case of snake bites. He told News 18 that people tie something around the area bitten by a snake to prevent it from spreading any further. He said that this stops the flow of blood and damages the tissues as well.