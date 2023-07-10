Bihar Woman, Working Outside Her House, Bitten By Snake; Survives

Due to the changing weather around the country, people and animals alike are getting relief from the heat. But with this, the cases of humans getting bitten by snakes are also increasing. An incident occurred in Saraiya village, in Bihar’s Nalanda involving a snakebite.

A woman working outside her house fell victim to a snakebite. In an attempt to stop the poison from spreading, the family of the woman tied the affected area with a rope and made an incision to let the poison-mixed blood leave the body.

In response to the attack, the people present there at the time attacked and injured the snake as well. Then the woman was taken to the hospital along with the snake who bit her. Seeing the snake, even the doctors got scared, though they were able to save the woman’s life.

According to the doctor who was posted there, they were able to save the patient’s life because she was brought on time, or else, even a delay of ten minutes could have proven to be fatal for her. The woman’s condition stabilised after two hours of treatment. She was identified as Saroj Devi, a resident of the Nagarnausa Police Station area and wife of the late Kedar Prasad.

A family member, Mithlesh Kumar, told the media that while the woman was working outside the house, the snake bit her in her hand and tried to bite another person who was present there. The person was able to keep the snake at bay by attacking it with a brick and stick. And when they successfully injured the snake, it was put in a box and taken to the hospital. According to reports, in the last ten days, there have been two deaths in the area due to snakebite and several have been injured and saved through treatment.