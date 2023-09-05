Bike Stunt Takes Horrifying Turn In This Viral Video

We are living in an era when people are ready to do anything and everything to gain traction on social media. From bizarre food vlogging to risky motorcycle stunts, influencers are always up to create out-of-the-box content that can easily find a place among trending topics. One such video recently surfaced on YouTube where a biker could be spotted engaging in a random race with a fellow rider on a busy road. But what transpired next may stop your heart for a while. It was a journey vlog that was uploaded on the YouTube channel named Z900 Rider.

The video opens to show the vlogger riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX10 R superbike and seemingly out for a city ride. On his way, he encountered a young couple travelling on a KTM Duke bike. As we can see in the video, both of them didn’t wear a helmet or other safety gear. Right after spotting the superbike rider, the couple challenged him to an impromptu race.

Once the vlogger gave them a thumbs up, the KTM rider immediately accelerated his motorcycle and went on to flaunt his riding skills in a reckless manner. They forgot about the lane division and overtook every approaching vehicle. The vlogger followed them from a close distance while encouraging the rider to speed up more.

When they arrived on a less congested road, the KTM rider suddenly attempted a wheelie, a popular motorcycle stunt. He halted for a moment and then tried to lift the front wheel up in the air. However, the girl riding on the pillion seat was completely unaware of the sudden stunt.

Due to the acceleration, she lost her balance and almost fell off the bike. But fortunately, her legs were stuck to the footrest and saved her from a potential fall. After realising the situation, the rider brought the bike to a halt. The girl, who was evidently panicking, asked the rider to flee off the scene before the video ended.

Reacting to the clip, a viewer slammed the KTM rider and commented “Spending lakhs on bike, but not a penny on safety. Great minds.” Another user suggested “The girl balanced well” to avoid the potential fall. “How she managed not to fall," read another reply.

The video has already accumulated over 4,90,000 views on YouTube.