Bill Gates Asks Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan If He Gets Confused for Bollywood Actor Salman

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has recently started his own podcast ‘Unconfuse Me with Bill Gate’ and its second episode went live a few days back. The guest this time was Sal Khan, who happens to be the founder of Khan Academy, an American non-profit educational organisation that creates online tools to help educate students. However, Gates had a very curious question for his guest Sal Khan which had people in splits. During his conversation, he asked Sal, “Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?"

Also Read: Pakistani ‘Career Mentor’ Says Female Candidates Only Have ‘Family Emergency’, Gets Slammed Online

Gates said, “If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy.” With this, he was seen holding up a picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. “So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?" The question had even Sal in splits, as he said, “I do."

The video is now going viral on ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter.’ Here, have a look for yourself:

Bill Gates :- "Do you ever get confused with #SalmanKhan"? Sal Khan (founder of Khan Academy): "I used to get letters from Actor Salman's fans saying 'I've always been in love with you, will you marry me?". #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/X33NxGUReI — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 14, 2023

Here is how people reacted:

Bill Gates be like - Who tf is this criminal who always pops up when ever anyone search your name,Bill Gates didn't said a word about #SalmanKhan but this gawar fans think he knows him https://t.co/zq5aS9Sndq — (@yagaa__) August 14, 2023

Listen to this! How Khan Academy founder was mistaken as Bollywood actor Salman Khan. https://t.co/J6ZTehWTo2— Shailendra Singh Bais (@bais_shailu) August 15, 2023

Salman khan YouTube is a renowned respectable and very popular visionary educationistHis platform has shaped up many careers in medicine engineering and education and other many walks of lifeHe's a role modelThe other person has contributed to Autowala careers https://t.co/TDArr0pyoB — andy (@alrstorm) August 14, 2023

Also Read: Pakistani and Indians Unite in England to Sing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ on Independence Day

Sal explained that in the initial days of the academy, he would receive mail from fans mistaking him to be the actor. “I used to get letters from some of the actor’s fans saying ‘I’ve always been in love with you and I didn’t know you could do math and all that," Sal Khan. The Khan Academy founder elaborated on his journey. He mentioned that when he came to India in 2015, he was brought on live television with Salman Khan because they shared names.