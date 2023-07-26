Bird Sneaking Pasta From Woman's Plate Is The Cutest Heist Ever

Interactions between humans and wildlife often create fascinating and amusing scenarios. One such delightful encounter occurred recently when a bird managed to steal pasta from a woman’s plate, leaving her both amazed and astounded. The video began to show the woman sitting at a restaurant table with a plate of pasta in front of her. She can be seen covering her mouth in surprise as she witnessed the unexpected encounter.

A tiny bird is seen perched on the edge of the plate, casually helping itself to the pasta. The bird can be seen slowly and patiently grabbing a mouthful of pasta with a swift motion of its beak from the woman’s plate, without even acknowledging her presence. After a few seconds, the bird eventually flew away at a safe distance. Reacting to the bird’s gesture, the woman was heard saying, “I mean, I don’t even blame her. This bird might be starving. Oh my God." As the bird flew away, the woman continued to enjoy her food.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video gained popularity and later found its way onto Twitter. The video was posted on July 24 on the microblogging site with a tweet that read, “Damn if this wasn’t recorded no one would believe it.”

Watch the video here:

Damn if this wasn’t recorded no one would believe it pic.twitter.com/ZgDbItaR8w— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) July 24, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with their contrasting thoughts on this avian food experience. A person commented, “A little sparrow was hungry, she let it have a bit and then carried on eating. Good for her (with a red heart emoticon)," while another wrote, “This is how the next global pandemic starts, that bird injected her meal with bird flu. Two months from now we’ll all be locked down once again."

A little sparrow (boy) was hungry, she let him have a bit and then carried on eating. Good for her ❤️— Jane Pounder (@PounderJane1) July 25, 2023

This is how the next global pandemic starts, that bird injected her meal with bird flu. Two months from now we’ll all be locked down once again.— loxx (@algxtrading) July 24, 2023

Sharing his experience, an internet user commented, “Yeah…I’ve experienced this when eating at an outdoor restaurant. Birds especially Seagulls are hella aggressive and you gotta be on it or they will make a move and snatch yo food right in front of you!"

Yeah…I've experienced this when eating at a outdoor restaurant. Birds especially Seagulls are hella aggressive and you gotta be on it or they will make a move and snatch yo food right in front of you! 🤣🤣— Mista Coo' 💦 (@Mistacoo) July 24, 2023

The clip quickly went viral, accumulating nearly 41.1 million views along with 100K likes.