Bird's Food Heist Goes Wrong As It Gets Stuck On Fishing Line

It isn’t uncommon for birds to steal food but sometimes these sneaky heists turn horribly wrong. Just like in the case of this Cormorant who attempted to rob a fisherman. The incident that took place in Maryland, USA, was shared online by the Harford County’s Co Sheriff’s Office on Instagram. It all unfolded when a fisherman at Tydings Park successfully managed to catch a fish unbeknownst that a bird was plotting to swoop his prize. The bird nearly succeeded in grabbing the meal but things quickly went south when the bird ended up getting tangled on the line. Subsequently, a call for rescue was made to the Animal Control Department.

The Harford Co Sheriff’s Office described the incident stating, “On Thursday morning at 8:15 am, Animal Control received a call about an extraordinary incident at Tydings Park in HDG. A fisherman caught a fish, but a ‘loon’ swooped down and grabbed it, leaving the fish, hook, and loon all tangled on his line!" The officer who arrived at the scene identified the bird to be a double-crested Cormorant with “emerald green eyes and a razor-sharp beak." The bird was transported to a vet centre where a doctor sedated it to safely remove the hook. What’s more interesting is that the story does have a happy ending. The cormorant was allowed to keep the fish before getting released back to its natural habitat.

“We are thrilled to announce that the cormorant was successfully released back into its natural habitat at Tydings Park," said the officials. Photographs of the Cormorant flying away in the sky were also shared by the Sheriff’s Department along with an X-ray of the hook stuck in its neck. Take a look at it here:

The rescue mission earned praise-worthy remarks for the department on Instagram. A social media user commented, “I hope you take this as one of your biggest achievements ever because it’s so wonderful! What a picture." Another added, “Outstanding job by all. Well done!" One more wrote, “Kudos to the team for saving the poor bird. Praying for its good health and well-being."

The comment section of the post was also filled with a series of heart emoticons.