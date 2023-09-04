'Biryani Wins Over Everything': Pakistani Fans Carry Entire 'Family Meal' During IND vs PAK Clash

In Kandy, Pakistan cricket fans were savoring a delightful moment as their team, the Men in Green, unleashed a fiery bowling performance against India during the Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium on September 2. The fast bowlers took center stage, dazzling the crowd with their impeccable pace and dismantling India’s star-studded top-order. As the Pakistani fans revelled in the exceptional performance of their team, they also decided to indulge in a culinary treat by bringing biryani into the stadium, adding to the overall excitement. A viral picture captured a large pot of biryani, showcasing how this beloved dish triumphs over all.

Shared on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, the image featured a large biryani pot placed on a seat, with a lady portioning servings from it.

Also Read: ‘Ram Siya Ram’ Plays at Sri Lanka Stadium During Hardik Pandya Heroics in India-Pakistan Clash

The caption of the now-viral post exclaims, “SOMEONE IN THE #PAKISTAN FAN AREA BROUGHT AN ENTIRE DAIG OF BIRYANI"

The post quickly garnered reactions from amused onlookers. One user marvelled, “Wow! it’s crazy awesome that they were allowed to bring that in in the first place!" Another chimed in, saying, “Hahaha briyani always wins." A third user noted, “Divide by teams , United by love of biryani."

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only biryani-related moment during the match. The online food delivery app Swiggy caught the attention of numerous fans with a tweet on platform ‘X.’ They playfully wrote, “Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of Biryanis?? Who are you? Where exactly are you? Are you hosting a IND vs PAK match watch-party?? Can I come?" In response, people began to claim that they were the culprits behind the biryani feast.

Read More: Peak Bengaluru Moment: Woman Orders 62 Units Of Biryani From Swiggy During India Vs Pakistan Match

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, despite all the anticipation, the India vs. Pakistan game had to be abandoned due to rain. India had chosen to bat first at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to make a significant impact in the game. It was Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan who built a remarkable 138-run partnership from 141 balls before rain halted play. India’s next opponent is Nepal on September 4, and a victory will secure their spot in the Super Four.