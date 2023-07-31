Bitten 9 Times, This Snake Rescuer Saves Reptiles Without Charging Any Money

Just the sight of a snake can send chills down someone’s spine. While not all are venomous, there are a few snakes that are considered to be dangerous. Hence, when such reptiles are spotted, rescuers are called as they are not only trained but also quite deft in handling snakes. Such is the story of a man from Haryana, who has been rescuing snakes for a long time and in the process has got bitten multiple times, yet escaped death.

Pawan Jogpal hails from Fatehabad, Haryana. He has been rescuing snakes for over many years. Reportedly, he has been bitten by snakes nine times but his passion towards these reptiles has made him escape death time and again. Just like any other rescuer, Pawan too has special training to catch the snakes.

As per reports, the rescuer claims that some snakes are easy to catch, while others are a bit more challenging. He has rescued poisonous snakes like Cobra and Common Krait. He revealed that he has never feared touching these cold-blooded reptiles. Being in the snake rescue profession may have made him wonder about the species as he believes that snakes are quite amazing and instead of attacking or killing them, it is better to rescue them. He shared that snakes are quite shy. They only attack in defence, when they feel that their life is under potential threat.

But despite all the hardships and challenges faced by Pawan Jogpal, he does not accept any money for catching snakes. He began this selfless act as an amateur and now, he has a whole team that is dedicated to rescuing these reptiles which often end up in people’s gardens, houses, and vehicles among others.

This monsoon caused waterlogging and flooding in Fatehabad. Pawan Jogpal and his team rescue many snakes during this time. Pawan has saved 152 snakes, the most common being sand boa snakes in the last four days. Sand Boa snakes cannot stay in water for a long time and seek shelter in trees. The rescuers received information about snake spotting in various places and reached those areas to save them.

As per media reports, the expert also offered advice regarding what to do in case of snake bites. He suggested contacting a doctor immediately after a snake bite, to get treated in time. At present, 52 injectable anti-snake bite doses are available at Civil Hospital. He advised people to call on 81681-93563. With the help of the Wildlife Department, Pawan Jogpal and his team has been rescuing these snakes.