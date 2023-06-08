Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Two ‘Witches’ Feeding On Deer Carcass

Unsettling images captured by a trail camera have sent shockwaves through the community of Powell River, Canada. Corinea Stanhope, a 36-year-old woman, made a shocking discovery when she found a dead deer in her garden. Curious to see if any animals would approach the carcass, Stanhope set up a security camera near her home. The discovery she made was unlike any other. Stanhope and her 76-year-old grandfather, Bob, were astounded when they reviewed the footage the next day. The video showed two mysterious figures with long, matted, black hair and only a cloth to cover the bottom half of their bodies. These eerie figures believed to be “witches" by Stanhope, appeared to engage in a macabre ritual around the dead deer.

Fox 32 Chicago reported the figures could be seen squatting down, their hair obscuring their faces. With long fingers, they reached for the carcass and even picked up a hoof to take a bite. Stanhope, understandably terrified, was concerned as her house was only a short walk away from the unsettling spectacle. Two minutes walk to be precise. It was only natural that the concerns of safety popped in her head.

After sharing the photos online, Stanhope was inundated with comments from petrified social media users, reported the publication. Some suggested calling the police, while others speculated that the figures could be mythical creatures or beings associated with dark folklore. Theories of witches, skinwalkers, and even wendigos surfaced in the online discussion, adding an air of mystery and fear to the incident.

“There are rumours around town about a cult that collects animal bones. I don’t know if it’s real or not," Stanhope told Kennedy News, reported Fox 32 Chicago.

“You can’t really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth. I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling, or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick – the amount of bacteria that must have been on there. Maybe they were paying their respects, but they were naked," she added.

Stanhope was torn between contacting the authorities and dismissing the occurrence as an elaborate prank. Her grandfather pointed out that the figures weren’t technically breaking any laws. However, rumors of a cult that collects animal bones in the area further fuelled the speculation surrounding the incident.

Whether the figures were witches, supernatural entities, or simply pranksters, the spine-chilling images have left the community on edge. What are your thoughts on this incident?