Bizarre Food Trends Family Gets A New Member – Sushi Ice Cream

The viral food trend has claimed one more causality— Sushi. This food vendor has experimented with sushi’s traditional ingredients by adding ice cream to it. A bizarre video of the sushi ice cream-making process is now making rounds on social media, leaving lovers of this Japanese dish disgusted. In the video, the vendor first showcases chunks of ready-made sushi before placing them on the ice cream machine platform. He pours what appears to be condensed flavoured milk over the chunks, before flattening them completely.

Once the desired ice cream texture is achieved, the vendor rolls it out on a plate before serving it with the side of multiple sauces.

Take a look at the video here:

Sushi has turned out to be a comfy food for many people making it one of the popular items served in restaurants. Hence, this experimental ice cream has left many shocked and uncomfortable. While slight variation in the traditional recipe of this Japanese food, depending on the country to country, is not something new, this latest video has taken things to the next level. As soon as the video surfaced online, it instantly went viral prompting criticism from foodies. A user wrote, “Khud hi khalo (Eat it on you own),” another commented, “Garud puraan me iske liye alag saja h (Garud Puraan contains punishment for this specific crime).” One more joined, “Bhagwan se daro narak mei bhi jagah nahi milegi (Fear the lord, you may not even get a place in hell).”

Meanwhile, a user highlighted, “Sushi barbaad kar di (They wasted the sushi),” another added, “I need to wash my eyes after watching this.” One more expressed, “Rest in peace sushi.” The video has amassed over a lakh views on Instagram and the number still increasing.

Though the recipe of sushi varies across continents, cultures, and families, the basic elements required are seafood, and raw fish mixed with vegetables. One of the key ingredients remains to be rice accompanied by either sugar or salt. All the elements are rolled together to acquire desired shapes and served with various sauces.

Would you ever give this sushi ice cream a try?

