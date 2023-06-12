Bizarre Footage Of Deer Eating Snake Leaves Internet In Disbelief: Watch

Have you ever seen a deer eating meat? Yes, it can happen and a viral video of a deer eating a snake has served as testimony to the fact. Deer are generally considered herbivores and plant materials make up the main components of their diet. But they also sometimes resort to eating meat. This animal consumes meat when they supposedly lack minerals like phosphorous, calcium, and salt in their bodies. This generally occurs during the winter season or when plant life is scarce in the environment they exist, as per National Geography.

The clip that has now gone viral opens with the herbivore animal standing at what seems to be the edge of a forest area connecting to a cemented road. The deer is munching on the body of a reptile. “Is he eating a snake?” the man recording the unusual visual can be heard saying the in the background. The clip later appeared on a Twitter page with the caption: “Deer eating snake."

It was reshared by a page titled Science Girl, which explained, “Deer are herbivores and classified as ruminants because of their rumen, which helps them digest tough plant matter like cellulose. But if food is scarce or they lack minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, they may eat meat Watch this one eat a snake.”

As soon as the clip surfaced online, many social media users couldn’t believe what they were watching. Some proceeded to say that it cannot be right and asked if they should consider it a bad omen. One commented, “Wow, that’s wild. I bet that was a strange sight to see!”

Another curious user said, “Tough deer this one. I wonder how it killed the serpent.”

One more who seemed to have a little more knowledge about herbivores choosing to eat meat added, “There’s been a lot of documentation of many herbivores choosing to eat meat. Whether through scavenging or actively hunting smaller animals. The line between herbivore and carnivore isn’t as clear cut as people think.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user highlighted, “Another reminder that while nature can be beautiful it is fully capable of being callously cruel. Especially when it comes to the search for food.”

